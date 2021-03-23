unilad
Advert

Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Criticised For Calling Migrant Children ‘Lower Level Of Human Being’

by : Cameron Frew on : 23 Mar 2021 18:29
Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Criticised For Calling Migrant Children 'Lower Level Of Human Being'PA

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has been slammed for describing migrant children coming into the US as a ‘lower level of human being’. 

The ‘overwhelming’ number of migrants at the US-Mexico border has been a large topic of conversation recently, from criticism over the Biden administration’s use of detention centres or the allocation of $86 million for hotel rooms to house people until they’re released into the country.

Advert

While the conservative news station is known for its outspoken presenters, Pirro has sparked the latest fury with her comments.

She said: ‘The bringing of these children into this country, where they will be forever connected to a cartel, is slavery. What we’re doing here is we are promoting a lower level of human being, who will be controlled from other countries.’

Pirro added: ‘So stop trying to make this about this is who ― not who we are. This is about crime coming into this country and it’s a reality. And we’re losing.’

Advert

While many have criticised the insensitive comments, others have pointed out its likeness to Nazi rhetoric; more specifically, how Jewish people would be considered untermenschen, or subhuman.

One user wrote: ‘Pirro might as well don a Nazi uniform, and describe immigrant children as untermenschen. 2nd time she has done this. I sense a theme with this loathsome person. Despicable beyond belief.’

Another user tweeted: ‘That network is so dangerous to the well-being of this country they hide behind power privilege and so called free speech to spread conspiracies and lies all day everyday it’s criminal.’

Advert

Jan Eliasson, former deputy secretary-general of the UN, also wrote: ‘When the ugly face of fascism and Nazism crops up, all decent people must react. To let a statement like Pirro’s just pass by is corroding democracy.’

Earlier this month, Pirro also attracted criticism for accusing immigrants of ‘bringing all kinds of diseases’ into the US, again linking to Nazi propaganda that claimed Jewish people spread diseases in a bid to promote anti-Semitism.

She said: ‘People can’t afford to live. They’re losing their businesses. They’re losing their hopes and dreams and ambitions. We’ve got people being released at the border right now who’ve got COVID… I’ve listened to you. You listen to me: they’ve got COVID. They’ve got all kinds of diseases. They are being released into the United States.’

Advert

Afterwards, one user dubbed her a ‘Hitler cover band’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Training
Sport

Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Training

This Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In California
Life

This Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In California

More Than 800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Are Being Held Longer Than Is Legal
News

More Than 800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Are Being Held Longer Than Is Legal

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid
News

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, border, Fox News, Mexico, US

Credits

HuffPost

  1. HuffPost

    Jeanine Pirro Describes Immigrant Children As A 'Lower Level Of Human Being'

 