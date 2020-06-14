Fox News Reports Reddit Post Quoting Monty Python And The Holy Grail As Real

Fox News Report Reddit Post Quoting Monty Python And The Holy Grail As Real EMI Films/Fox News

As the media is continually and justifiably held to account over reporting of the fallout from the killing of George Floyd, Fox News has made a blunder illustrating the importance of fact-checking.

In one of their many skewed reports on the racial injustices being spotlighted during protests, the outlet aired a segment in which a Redditor’s joke re-purposing lines from Monty Python and the Holy Grail was reported as a genuine belief held by a protester.

Here is the cringe-inducing lesson in the importance of learning the classics:

The Fox News reporter and their team of writers and journalists went to lengths to screenshot and highlight Reddit-user @kasplorge’s joke, which was originally posted to R/CapHillAutonomousZone.

Titled I Didn’t Vote for Raz – a reference to the local rapper Raz Simone – the narrative joke follow the script of a scene in the comedy collective’s 1975 film, in which King Arthur meets some of his not-so-loyal subjects who question his supposed Divine Right.

Hilarity ensues. You can enjoy it below:

Viewers pointed out the error with the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow. BuzzFeed News‘ Josh Billinson’s tweet highlighting how president Trump’s favourite news team fell for the joke amassed 9,000 retweets in 15 hours, at the time of writing.

After all, it’s the journalistic equivalent of telling the latest equestrian news with a pair of coconut shells.

But this incident takes on a darker tone when you consider this isn’t the first time Fox News has been called out for its reporting of the Black Lives Matter protests, specifically with regards to the Autonomous Zone.

The conservative network were forced to issue an official apology for using digitally-altered images of Seattle in its broadcasts, including an image of an entirely different city, The New York Times reported.

Fox News Reported Reddit Post Quoting Monty Python And The Holy Grail As Real PA Images

What they’re unlikely to tell you is this: since the death of George Floyd on May 25, peaceful Black Lives Matter protests have been met with identifiable and positive change the world over.

While it’s clear peaceful protests have the power to incite real change, none are perhaps more tangible than what’s happening in Seattle’s self-declared Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

It was established by protesters who barricaded the area around a Seattle police precinct on June 8. Black Lives Matter local leaders say their occupation is temporary until demands – which include defunding the police department, better community health, and dropping all criminal charges against protesters, to name a few – are met.

Demonstrators have offered movie screenings, poetry performances, free food, medical supplies, and more in a makeshift camping area, Forbes reports. It’s become a hub of vibrant creativity as well.

Now-viral drone footage shows the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ have been emblazoned across a street in the six-block radius of the area, fondly known as CHAZ.

Yet, some will continue to ignore the positive steps being made by peaceful protesters, pushing back on peace and standing in the way on the road to equality for all.

To quote Monty Python once more, come and see the violence inherent in the system; watch Fox News.