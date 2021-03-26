Fox News Sued For $1.6 Billion Over False Election Fraud Claims

PA Images

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News after the network allegedly accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit is the latest that Dominion has filed after members of the Republican party began to spread accusations claiming it was partly responsible for Donald Trump’s loss.

The filing marks the first defamation suit against a media outlet and sees electronic voting machine maker accuse Fox News of making false claims about Dominion’s involvement in Trump’s loss in an effort to boost faltering ratings and explain the former president’s loss.

PA Images

In a copy of the lawsuit, cited by the Associated Press, Dominion claims that Fox News ‘sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process.’

There was no evidence of voter fraud was uncovered in investigations after the election, and while some Fox News segments debunked some of the claims targeting Dominion, some of the network’s employees elevated false charges that Dominion had changed votes through algorithms in its voting machines.

Lawyers representing Dominion allege that the employees debunking the claims had their comments drowned out by those fuelling the allegations.

Trump allies Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, both of who made accusations of voter fraud in the election, appeared on the network and their unfounded claims were amplified on Fox News’ massive social media platforms.

PA Images

In the lawsuit, Dominion claims it was ignored by Fox News when it repeatedly tried to set the record straight regarding its role in the election.

The company’s lawyers have argued that Fox’s behaviour was vastly different to that of other media outlets which reported on the claims, with Justin Nelson, of Susman Godfrey LLC, saying: ‘This was a conscious, knowing business decision to endorse and repeat and broadcast these lies in order to keep its viewership.’

Attorney Stephen Shackelford added:

The buck stops with Fox on this. Fox chose to put this on all of its many platforms. They rebroadcast, republished it on social media and other places.

PA Images

As a result of the allegations made against Dominion, employees from its software engineers to its founder have found themselves targets of harassment, with some even receiving death threats in relation to the accusations.

Though claims of voter fraud have been widely debunked, Dominion’s lawyers state that the company has suffered ‘enormous and irreparable economic harm’.

Giuliani, Powell and Mike Lindell, CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow, have also been hit with lawsuits from Dominion, while a rival technology company, Smartmatic USA, has also sued Fox News over election claims.