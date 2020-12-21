Fox News Walks Back Election Fraud Claims After Voting Machine Manufacturer Threatens Legal Action
In a segment aired over the weekend, Fox News appeared to retract election fraud claims made against Smartmatic.
The voting machines manufacturer had threatened to take legal action against the conservative network for alleging it had been involved in manipulating the 2020 presidential election.
The segment was aired during weekend shows from Fox broadcasters Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo – all of whom are known to be supporters of President Donald Trump – and included an interview with voting technology expert Eddie Perez.
Dobbs, Pirro and Bartiromo were all named in a demand letter by Smartmatic, which threatened legal action over an accused ‘disinformation campaign’ unless the allegations made against the company were retracted.
As per The Independent, the letter described the network’s claims as ‘demonstrably false and defamatory’, stating:
The damage your disinformation campaign has done, and will do, to Smartmatic’s revenue and business valuation will be measured in the hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars.
The unsupported conspiracy theories made against Smartmatic falsely suggest that the company’s technology allowed the 2020 election to be rigged in favour of President-elect Joe Biden.
Some parts of this baseless conspiracy theory attempted to connect Smartmatic with liberal billionaire George Soros as well as to the deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez.
During the segment, nonpartisan expert Perez, of the Palo Alto-based Open Source Election Technology stated that he hadn’t seen any evidence that Smartmatic technology had been used to manipulate the election or that there were any direct connections between Smartmatic and Soros.
Perez later told CNN Business that he not not been made aware prior to the pre-recorded interview that the questions would be mainly focused on Smartmatic:
There was nothing in any of the preliminary conversations that I had with Fox News that gave me any indication that Smartmatic would be a matter of conversation.
It was never mentioned that this was going to be a discussion about Smartmatic or even claims about private vendors. I was anticipating a broader discussion about the debate around the election, election integrity, so on and so forth.
Reflecting on how Fox has covered the election, Perez remarked that the network’s hosts had made allegations ‘that are speculative and not based in fact, many of which are harmful to enhancing public confidence in the legitimacy of election outcomes’.
