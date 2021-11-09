Foxhunter Filmed Attacking Horse Fired From Role At Equestrian Organisation

Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs/Facebook

A foxhunter has been axed from The Pony Club after footage exposed her hitting and kicking her horse.

Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs posted the content online after it caught the incident on camera on November 6, calling on the RSPCA to investigate.

The woman pictured in the video, taken while on the Cottesmore Hunt, has been revealed as being Somerby Primary School teacher and Knossington and Somerby pre-school director, Sarah Moulds.

Moulds was also a team leader for her local branch of the world’s largest equestrian youth organisation, The Pony Club. She has since been dropped by the organisation, which condemned her treatment of the horse as ‘unacceptable’.

Alamy

Moulds, a mother of two, has since deleted her social media and is not staying at home ‘terrified’ by the abuse and threats she has received via social media, Daily Mail reports.

A neighbour and fellow rider from Moulds’ village noted the ‘death threats’ and ‘vile abuse’ the teacher has experienced.

They said:

She fears for her life. She has young children and she is worried about them as well as herself. She’s well known and respected in equestrian circles and her social media was bombarded with comments from very angry people after the video went viral and she’s now had to close it down.

The neighbour explained that while they didn’t ‘know what happened’ they believed the ‘awful’ reaction to Moulds had got ‘very much out of hand’. ‘She’s terrified of being in her own home in case someone targets her or her kids there,’ they said.

Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs

A handwritten note alongside an RSPCA card has been stuck to Moulds’ front door. It reads, ‘Please get in contact ASAP. Quote incident number 00748573.’

The RSCPA was alerted to the incident by not only Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, but wildlife TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham, who took to Twitter to brand the woman’s treatment of the horse ‘appalling abuse’.

The animal welfare charity responded by describing the footage as ‘really upsetting’ and explained that it was ‘actively looking into this at the moment’, before ‘urging members of the public with first hand info to get in touch too’.

A spokesperson for The Pony Club, which has more than 30,000 UK members, noted that the organisation ‘wholeheartedly condemn[s] this behaviour’.

They said:

The welfare of horses and ponies is of the utmost importance to The Pony Club, therefore the lady in question has been removed from her voluntary position as a team organiser for a Branch. The Pony Club is a youth membership organisation and as such, she is not a member of The Pony Club.

According to a source from the Cottesmore Hunt, the horse ‘went off’ with Moulds’ daughter, which made her anxious. However, anti-hunt campaigners took to the Huntingleaks website to criticise children being taken on hunts, over the ‘risk of personal injury’ and being ‘exposed to incredible animal cruelty’.

It referenced Moulds’ ‘position of trust’ as a teacher and Pony Club leader as being ‘even more traumatic’ for children to then have to experience her abuse of the horse.

Alongside being dropped from the horse riding club, Moulds has also reportedly been granted a break from her work as a Year Three teacher.