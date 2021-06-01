Frame From Roswell ‘Alien Autopsy’ Video To Be Sold For At Least $1 Million
A single frame from an ‘alien autopsy’ video is set to be sold for at least $1 million.
The frame in question purports to depict the autopsy of an extra-terrestrial being that supposedly crash landed at a ranch in Roswell, New Mexico, in August 1947.
The Roswell incident is one of the most famous UFO sightings in American history, and has sparked numerous conspiracy theories about a supposed government cover-up.
This single frame of 16mm film, taken from grainy black-and-white movie footage, is now being sold at auction as a non-fungible token (NFT), with bids starting at more than $1 million, or 450 ethereum.
British entrepreneur Ray Santilli, who reportedly acquired the footage from a retired US military cameraman in 1992, claims the footage has been ‘authenticated’ by the CIA.
In a statement, Santilli said:
I have lived with this film and the story surrounding it for 30 years. When I first saw the CIA papers with their verification of the Roswell event and Alien Autopsy film, a massive weight was lifted from my shoulders.
I believe the technology we enjoy today started in 1947 with the Roswell crash and that the NFT and single film frame being offered is by far one of the most valuable items to even come up in auction.
The authenticity of the film has been subject to fierce debate over the years, however a leaked memo obtained by aerospace billionaire Robert Bigelow appeared to give it some credibility.
This memo, taken from the archives of NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell, concerns CIA scientist Kit Green’s briefing on the film, a briefing that was held at the Pentagon.
In 2001, Green submitted a report containing the following intriguing statement:
The Alien Autopsy film/video is real, the alien cadaver is real, and the cadaver seen in the film/video is the same as the photos Kit saw at the 1987/88 Pentagon briefing.
The auction is being held via decentralised NFT marketplace Rarible, with the frame being sold as an NFT. This means the highest bidder will receive a unique computer code to verify the film’s authenticity as well as their ownership.
According to the auction listing, the highest bidder will also be sent the physical frame from the famed autopsy film.
If you have a few million going spare, you can have a bid for yourself here.
