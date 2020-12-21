unilad
France Holding Emergency Talks To Re-Open UK Border To Avoid Food Shortages

by : Julia Banim on : 21 Dec 2020 10:53
France Holding Emergency Talks To Re-Open UK Border To Avoid Food ShortagesFrance Holding Emergency Talks To Re-Open UK Border To Avoid Food ShortagesPA Images

The French government is working to establish a ‘solid health protocol’ within the next few hours so that travel from the UK may resume and food can be delivered.

As has been the case with various other European countries, France has put a temporary ban on travel from the UK on account of concerns over a new strain of coronavirus.

Other countries that have implemented bans due to this new strain include: Denmark; Germany; Italy; Belgium; Ireland; Turkey; and Canada.

In a Twitter post shared today by the French Embassy in the UK, French Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said:

In the next few hours, at European level, we’re going to establish a solid health protocol to ensure that movement from the UK can resume. Our priority: to protect our nationals and our fellow citizens.

France announced it would be restricting travel from the UK from 00.00 (CET) on Sunday, December 20, for 48-hour period. These restrictions will apply to air, car, ferry and train passengers.

UK FranceUK FrancePA

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned of ‘significant disruption’ after this ban was implemented, tweeting:

Following the French government’s announcement it will not accept any passengers arriving from the UK for the next 48hrs, we’re asking the public & particularly hauliers not to travel to Kent ports or other routes to France.

My department is urgently working with Highways England and Kent Council on contingency measures to minimise traffic disruption in the area.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today be chairing a Cobra meeting, as per The Guardian, to address ‘the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK’.

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.

