France Holding Emergency Talks To Re-Open UK Border To Avoid Food Shortages
The French government is working to establish a ‘solid health protocol’ within the next few hours so that travel from the UK may resume and food can be delivered.
As has been the case with various other European countries, France has put a temporary ban on travel from the UK on account of concerns over a new strain of coronavirus.
Other countries that have implemented bans due to this new strain include: Denmark; Germany; Italy; Belgium; Ireland; Turkey; and Canada.
In a Twitter post shared today by the French Embassy in the UK, French Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said:
In the next few hours, at European level, we’re going to establish a solid health protocol to ensure that movement from the UK can resume. Our priority: to protect our nationals and our fellow citizens.
France announced it would be restricting travel from the UK from 00.00 (CET) on Sunday, December 20, for 48-hour period. These restrictions will apply to air, car, ferry and train passengers.
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned of ‘significant disruption’ after this ban was implemented, tweeting:
Following the French government’s announcement it will not accept any passengers arriving from the UK for the next 48hrs, we’re asking the public & particularly hauliers not to travel to Kent ports or other routes to France.
My department is urgently working with Highways England and Kent Council on contingency measures to minimise traffic disruption in the area.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today be chairing a Cobra meeting, as per The Guardian, to address ‘the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK’.
