Freak Fire Tornado Warning Issued As Spinning Blazes Sweep California Destiny22Ginger/mjfuld54/Twitter

It sounds like something out of a horror movie, but in true 2020 fashion there is in fact a fiery tornado making its way through California.

Saturday, August 15, saw The National Weather Service (TNWS) warn of the chance of a ‘fire-induced tornado’, after reports of the rare phenomenon.

Meteorologist Dawn Johnson, who covers the Reno, Nevada region, said they’d been informed about the strange occurrence in Lassen County, California, a mere 25 miles north of Reno. With the two states sharing a border, the danger was the scary act of Mother Nature crossing over to cause further chaos.

‘It’s not like a typical tornado where it happens, everything clears out, and you safely go and investigate,’ Johnson told The New York Times. ‘In this case, there’s a massive wildfire burning in the same location, so the logistics are a lot more complicated.’

But how do these terrifying acts of nature form?

Well, there must be a combination of unstable wind patterns, uneven terrain, and the intense heat from a fire that results in air rising rapidly. In addition, gas released from burning vegetation is a factor to fuelling the fire so to speak, and to paraphrase Ben Gelber, an experienced meteorologist with WCMH-TV in Columbus, Ohio, it’s somewhat hard to fathom.

‘It’s applying our traditional knowledge of tornadoes to a rare phenomenon,’ Gelber explained. ‘It’s so unusual, it’s a little difficult to wrap our heads around. Of course, the towering clouds created by fires, we’ve all seen that. But the tornadic feature or multiple fire whirls, that’s just incredible.’

Despite Doppler radars showing multiple rotations, in this case five, Johnson reckons it’s unclear whether this could be officially classified as a fire tornado per se. Unusually, the tornado’s fire rotations were recorded as moving clockwise when it typical goes anti-clockwise that form into low pressure systems.

With wildfires starting out in Loyalton, California on August 14, around 45 miles west of Reno, the US Forest Service reported it was only around 5% contained by Sunday, so mandatory evacuations of Northern California counties were enforced.

‘Due to the possibility of very strong fire-generated winds and extreme fire behaviour with danger to fire personnel, a tornado warning was issued to heighten awareness in the area of the fire,’ TNWS announced.

In 2018, a deadly fire tornado ripped through Redding, California, which is some 160 miles from the state’s capital city of Sacramento. Eight died as a result as over 40,000 people were forced out of their homes until it was safe to return.

Extreme weather, including the commonality of tornadoes, sweeps through various parts of the United States each year and with varying degrees of death and destruction. The most devastating one on record is all the way back in 1925 in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, where 695 people were killed.