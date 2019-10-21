Freddos Are 10p Again This Week Just Like The Good Old Days

PA

Western society’s greatest capitalist injustice is, far and away, the rampant price surge of the humble Cadbury’s Freddo.

The past was a simpler time; when you could waltz into your local newsagent armed with nothing but a single pound, and walk out with a feast fit for a king.

A Freddo bar used to cost only 10p, but over the years they’ve reached a sacrilegious high of 35p – fear not, head to your local Wilko store to travel back in time.

In Rugby, England, chocolate lovers spotted a bargain when they popped into the homeware/sweetie shop, and were quick to share the news with HotUKDeals, an online forum dedicated to sharing the best prices for all sorts of products, from games to food.

Wilko customer CeeBee wrote on the forum:

Spotted these in the Rugby store today, but should be national as long as the store still has stock. This is the ‘reduced to clear’ price. Can’t remember the last time I saw Freddos at this price!

CeeBee also noted that their Wilko store was selling the the Dairy Milk ‘Little Bar’ (18g, the same weight as a Freddo) for the same price, and Freddo Faces bags for 40p.

Compared to what you’d normally pay for a Freddo these days, it’s a massive saving: the same chocolate bar will set you back around the 30p mark. In Tesco you can be expected to pay 26p, or you can get a six pack of the bars for £1, working out at 16p each.

Do beware though: while it’s likely you’ll find the deal in another Wilko store, it is a reduced-to-clear offer: therefore, if a store’s stock doesn’t require it, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to bag a similar chocolate bargain.

This comes after the news Asda are selling large festive tins of Freddos & Friends. As well as your standard Freddo, you’ll get Caramel Freddos, chocolate buttons and Fudge bars in a 420g Christmas tin – here’s the best bit, it will only set you back £4.

Cadbury has been making headlines recently with its Orange Twirl, a zesty twist on the classic chocolate bar that has been described as better than a Terry’s Chocolate Orange by some customers. But where can you buy one?

They’re officially being stocked at major supermarkets like Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s – but they’re selling out quick. According to The Sun, one box of 48 bars was spotted going for £69.99 on eBay.

