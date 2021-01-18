Free Broadband Offered In UK Until July To Support Home Schooling

Hyperoptic has always been passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. During the last lockdown, we donated IT equipment towards programmes for children who didn’t have hardware to access education resources.

With the recent news that so many children do not have access to basic connectivity, we knew we had to go further.

Every child deserves to be able to virtually learn and harness the opportunities that are enabled by connectivity. We hope others in the industry join us in providing free connectivity to families that need most.