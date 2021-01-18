Free Broadband Offered In UK Until July To Support Home Schooling
Free broadband will be offered in the UK up until July to support home schooling.
Families living in 37 local authority areas with inadequate or non-existent connections will be able to get service until the end of the summer term, as part of a scheme that will help many children get through the rest of the school year.
This move is thanks to a partnership formed between internet provider Hyperoptic and various local authorities throughout the UK, including Southampton, Newcastle and Leeds. It’s hoped that at least 2,500 families will be connected in the next month alone via this free scheme.
This scheme was extablished in response to news that many UK school children are now facing digital poverty, having not got the reliable Internet connection required to carry out their home learning in lockdown.
According to estimates from Ofcom, more than 880,000 children live in households that only have a mobile internet connection. Meanwhile, a report from the Sutton Trust found that just 10% of teachers reported that all of their students had the internet access needed for at-home learning.
Senior Director of Business Development at Hyperoptic, Liam McAvoy, said:
Hyperoptic has always been passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. During the last lockdown, we donated IT equipment towards programmes for children who didn’t have hardware to access education resources.
With the recent news that so many children do not have access to basic connectivity, we knew we had to go further.
Every child deserves to be able to virtually learn and harness the opportunities that are enabled by connectivity. We hope others in the industry join us in providing free connectivity to families that need most.
Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said:
Good connectivity is vital for children learning remotely right now so I’m thrilled to see broadband providers such as Hyperoptic helping those in need.
The government has also brokered a range of offers with telecoms firms to keep people connected during the pandemic, including removing broadband data caps and support for those struggling with bills due to Covid, and we will continue to do whatever we can to help.
Hyperoptic is offering a free 50Mbps fibre broadband-only service up until the end of the 2021 school summer term, which will include a free WiFi-enabled router plus free standard installation.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
