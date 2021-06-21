unilad
French Girl Slammed For Calling Islam ‘Sh*t Religion’ Releases New Book

by : Emily Brown on : 21 Jun 2021 17:15
French Girl Slammed For Calling Islam 'Sh*t Religion' Releases New BookPA Images

A French teenager who sparked backlash for calling Islam a ‘sh*t religion’ has released a new book in which she defends freedom of speech.

The teen, who is identified only as Mila, first posted anti-Islam, expletive-filled content on social media in January 2020, when she was 16 years old, followed by a second video in November.

Mila claimed the Qur’an is ‘filled with nothing but hate’ and described Islam as ‘a sh*tty religion,’ and in response to her comments she became the target of online harassment, including death threats. The teen was forced to change schools and receive police protection along with her family in south-east France.

Mila protected by police in court (PA Images)PA Images

The videos and subsequent response prompted debate over the freedom of speech in France, with President Emmanuel Macron coming to Mila’s defence and saying residents have ‘the right to blaspheme, to criticise and to caricature religions.’

In her book, titled I Am the Price of Your Freedom, Mila said she has received more than 100,000 hateful messages as a result of her comments and explained that if she gets ‘attacked’ then she is ‘going to defend’ herself.

She wrote: ‘We no longer have the right to mock, criticise or insult religions, even when they are intolerant, sexist or homophobic,’ as MailOnline reports.

A trial began earlier this month after investigators identified 13 people between the ages of 18 and 30 who had been targeting Mila for her comments and charged them with online harassment, with some also accused of threatening death or other criminal acts.

Mila appearing in court after receiving online harassment (PA Images)PA Images

The teen’s lawyer, Richard Malka, told the court she had ‘received more than 100,000 hateful messages and death threats promising to have her trussed up, cut up, quartered, beheaded, with images of coffins or doctored pictures of her decapitation.’

He commented: ‘I cannot believe that these 13 people who have all been through our education system do not know that criticising religions is legal and has nothing to do with racism.’

Mila, who is pansexual, first made her comments after being asked if she had a preference for white, Arabic or Black people, to which she responded to say that Arabic and Black people are ‘not particularly [her] type.’

Mila earing a face mask in court (PA Images)PA Images

She received threats in response, with one person reportedly insulting her ‘in the name of Allah,’ after which she posted the video containing anti-Islam comments.

Those who have been accused of targeting Mila face up to two years in prison and fines of €30,000 (£26,000) for online harassment if convicted, though defence lawyers argue those who have been charged are unfairly taking responsibility for thousands of people hiding behind the anonymity offered by social media.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

