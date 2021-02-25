Full Snow Moon Will Appear In UK Sky This Weekend

PA Images

If you were looking for something to look forward to this weekend, we’ve got just the thing.

In light of the ongoing pandemic and several countries going into lockdown, people have learnt to appreciate nature more – something you’ll be able to do on Saturday, February 27, when gazing up at the month’s full moon.

Funnily enough, the moon – known as the Snow Moon – will be at its fullest on Sunday morning, February 28, at 8.17am GMT, rather than at night like you’d expect.

It’s fullest moment occurs when it’s perfectly between both the sun and the moon for a short period of time, Science Focus reports. This is known as ‘syzygy’, and no, I haven’t just run my fingers across the keyboard.

But why is it called a Snow Moon, I hear you ask? It gets its name because it typically occurs when there’s a lot of snowfall.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, ‘It’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February. On average, February is the United States’ snowiest month, according to data from the National Weather Service.’

In regards to how to get a good shot of 2021’s second full moon, Science Focus advises that you turn your flash off, lower your camera’s ISO sensitivity and set your focus to 100.

It’s also advised you get high up for optimal viewing. A spokesperson from UK holiday resort Parkdean told the Daily Express, ‘The further up you are, the better your chance of a clear sky to see the stars. Take a hike in your local area and explore the surroundings to find the perfect stargazing spot!’

