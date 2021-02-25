unilad
Advert

Full Snow Moon Will Appear In UK Sky This Weekend

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 25 Feb 2021 18:37
Full Snow Moon Will Appear In UK Sky This WeekendPA Images

If you were looking for something to look forward to this weekend, we’ve got just the thing. 

In light of the ongoing pandemic and several countries going into lockdown, people have learnt to appreciate nature more – something you’ll be able to do on Saturday, February 27, when gazing up at the month’s full moon.

Advert

Funnily enough, the moon – known as the Snow Moon – will be at its fullest on Sunday morning, February 28, at 8.17am GMT, rather than at night like you’d expect.

Pexels

It’s fullest moment occurs when it’s perfectly between both the sun and the moon for a short period of time, Science Focus reports. This is known as ‘syzygy’, and no, I haven’t just run my fingers across the keyboard.

But why is it called a Snow Moon, I hear you ask? It gets its name because it typically occurs when there’s a lot of snowfall.

Advert

The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, ‘It’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February. On average, February is the United States’ snowiest month, according to data from the National Weather Service.’

Pexels

In regards to how to get a good shot of 2021’s second full moon, Science Focus advises that you turn your flash off, lower your camera’s ISO sensitivity and set your focus to 100.

It’s also advised you get high up for optimal viewing. A spokesperson from UK holiday resort Parkdean told the Daily Express, ‘The further up you are, the better your chance of a clear sky to see the stars. Take a hike in your local area and explore the surroundings to find the perfect stargazing spot!’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back As Captain Jack Sparrow Hits 500,000 Signatures
Celebrity

Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back As Captain Jack Sparrow Hits 500,000 Signatures

Meek Mill Tweets ‘F*ck Ya Feelings’ After Vanessa Bryant Calls Kobe Lyric ‘Disrespectful’
Viral

Meek Mill Tweets ‘F*ck Ya Feelings’ After Vanessa Bryant Calls Kobe Lyric ‘Disrespectful’

Teacher Records Gen Z Students Answering History Questions And They Didn’t Know Who Hitler Was
Viral

Teacher Records Gen Z Students Answering History Questions And They Didn’t Know Who Hitler Was

New Jersey Officially Legalises Recreational Marijuana
News

New Jersey Officially Legalises Recreational Marijuana

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Moon, Now

Credits

Daily Express and 1 other

  1. Daily Express

    Snow Moon this weekend: How to see the Snow Moon

  2. Science Focus

    How to see the full Snow Moon 2021

 