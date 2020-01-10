Full Wolf Moon Eclipse Will Be Visible In The Sky Tonight

The full Moon for January was called the full Wolf Moon because wolves were more often heard at this time. It was traditionally thought that they howled due to hunger, but there is no evidence for this.

However, wolves do tend to howl more often during winter months, and generally howl to define territory, locate pack members, and gather for hunting. In addition, Native American cultures typically hold a lot of respect – not fear – for wolves, so this month’s Moon name should be viewed with that in mind, too.