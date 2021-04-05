Furious Bystander Confronts Armed Protestors Outside Michigan Police Station
A furious bystander has been captured on camera confronting a group of armed protestors outside a Michigan police station.
The protestors in question are reported to be members of the Boogaloo Bois, a libertarian, anti-government militia group that has previously been linked with far-right extremist views.
The footage in question, taken in Ann Arbor on Easter Sunday, April 4, sees the unidentified bystander yelling at the group to ‘get your f*cking guns out of here’.
It’s understood the Boogaloo Bois had marched on the police station in protest against the arrest of local man Omar Shafie, News2Share reports.
Shafie, 32, had been arrested following a 36-hour stand-off with a SWAT team from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office after having barricaded himself inside his parents’ home. During the stand-off, Shafie had allegedly shot several rounds of bullets.
Approximately six Boogaloo members turned up to the police station, some wearing the signature Hawaiian-style shirts group members have previously been seen to wear.
Timothy Teagan, known to be a prominent figure within the Boogaloo movement, could be heard shouting in protest of Shafie’s detainment:
We’re gonna be out here for a little bit! If you’d like to come and talk it over, we’re right out here. Talk to us maybe the way you should have talked to Omar. How much money did it take from the city to have fifty cops out there in a 36-hour standoff?
For what? A kid that broke no laws, wanted to be left alone, that you rolled on him outside, had guns right outside pointed at his head, and you wondered why he decided to lock himself in a room and try to defend himself?
However, the bystander was having none of it, telling the protestors so in no uncertain terms:
You are not the police. You are a militia. The law is: They are in charge, not you. Get the f*ck out of our town!
He continued: ‘I care about the children of this town. Walking around with goddamn guns, what… are you teaching them?’
The bystander then went on to ask them whether they were ‘part of that thing in Washington’, to which the leader replied, ‘Oh, God no. The Trumpers? … No, no, no, no’.
Before walking away from the scene, the enraged resident gave a parting message to the protestors: ‘Take your steroid-shrunken nuts out of Ann Arbor. F*ck off.’
Boogaloo Bois members have previously been linked to two murders in California in 2020, as well as the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, MailOnline reports.
