Furious Bystander Confronts Armed Protestors Outside Michigan Police Station

We’re gonna be out here for a little bit! If you’d like to come and talk it over, we’re right out here. Talk to us maybe the way you should have talked to Omar. How much money did it take from the city to have fifty cops out there in a 36-hour standoff?

For what? A kid that broke no laws, wanted to be left alone, that you rolled on him outside, had guns right outside pointed at his head, and you wondered why he decided to lock himself in a room and try to defend himself?