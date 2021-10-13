Furious Drivers Drag Insulate Britain Protesters From Road

LBC/Twitter

Furious drivers have been caught on camera dragging Insulate Britain protesters out of the road as the protesters caused delays once again.

The climate activist group has repeatedly ignored a High Court injunction threatening imprisonment to continue demonstrations, which call for the government to insulate Britain’s leaky homes starting with social housing.

Drivers have been met with lengthy delays and disruptions as protesters gathered on the M25 in recent weeks, and today members of Insulate Britain settled themselves in the middle of the road at a junction north of the Thames, near an overpass for the Queen Elizabeth II bridge, east of London.

Footage taken from the scene shows some cars attempting to continue driving around the activists or even slowly push them out of the way with the vehicles, while other frustrated drivers got out of their vehicles to rip down signs and shout at the protesters, who sat quietly in the centre of the road.

Drivers can be seen grabbing protesters by their clothes and rucksacks and pulling them out of the way, though the protesters quickly re-established themselves in the road while the drivers made their way back to their cars.

See footage from the scene below:

The blockage quickly formed queues in the area, which is home to a number of business sites and a route for freight, LBC reports.

One Twitter user who reported being in the area described the scenes as ‘absolute chaos’, with ‘drivers spitting on them [and] dragging them off road’, and ‘cars driving over central reservation’. The witness claimed that in the 20 minutes they were at the scene, ‘not a single police officer turned up’.

Insulate Britain has repeatedly stressed that threats of being arrested or imprisoned will not stop demonstrations from taking place.