Fury As Insulate Britain Protesters Block The M25 For The Fifth Time

[1] That the UK government immediately promises to fully fund and take responsibility for the insulation of all social housing in Britain by 2025;

[2] That the UK government immediately promises to produce within four months a legally binding national plan to fully fund and take responsibility for the full low-energy and low-carbon whole-house retrofit, with no externalised costs, of all homes in Britain by 2030 as part of a just transition to full decarbonisation of all parts of society and the economy.