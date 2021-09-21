Fury As Insulate Britain Protesters Block The M25 For The Fifth Time
Motorists have been left infuriated once again after Insulate Britain protesters stormed the M25 for the fifth time in a matter of days.
More than 30 protesters were seen rushing onto the main carriageway of Britain’s busiest road today, September 21, bringing traffic to a standstill near junction 10 in Woking, Surrey.
The environmentalist group blocked off several slip roads leading on to M25, causing significant disruption to the flow of traffic, and to the mornings of those trying to get to work.
Insulate Britain is a ‘campaign to pressure the UK Government to reduce home heating emissions to zero’, with activists having outlined the following demands on its official website:
[1] That the UK government immediately promises to fully fund and take responsibility for the insulation of all social housing in Britain by 2025;
[2] That the UK government immediately promises to produce within four months a legally binding national plan to fully fund and take responsibility for the full low-energy and low-carbon whole-house retrofit, with no externalised costs, of all homes in Britain by 2030 as part of a just transition to full decarbonisation of all parts of society and the economy.
In footage shared by LBC reporter Rachael Venables, one of the protesters offers a café owner money from a whip-round to make up for his lost business that morning.
The café owner can be seen refusing the money, advising the protestor to take their demonstration to parliament instead and asking him to consider the livelihoods of all those currently backed up on the motorway.
The activist explained that he had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the issue, but hadn’t received a response.
Although this is indeed a worthy cause, many have expressed concerns about how these protests are being conducted, considering they are affecting ordinary, struggling commuters rather than those with any power to affect change.
One person commented:
You’re affecting normal hard-working people trying to get to work or appointments! I’m sure there would have been people stuck in that with babies too. Pick a different way to protest then maybe you’ll get more donations.
Another wrote:
All for free speech and options as long as we are not hurting others and you are. Yes people are talking about you all but mostly not in a positive way. Take your protest to those who are able to make changes. The poor people who can’t get to work, funerals, hospital can’t help you.
A petition set up by the group to ‘fund and require the insulation of all social housing by 2025’ has reached more than 3,200 signatures at the time of writing. At 10,000 signatures, it will be discussed before parliament.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Environment, Protest
CreditsUK Government and Parliament and 1 other
UK Government and Parliament
Fund and require the insulation of all social housing by 2025
Insulate Britain