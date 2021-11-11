FW de Klerk South African President Who Freed Nelson Mandela Dies Aged 85

PA Images/Alamy

Former South African President Frederik Willem ‘FW’ de Klerk, who freed anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 85.

A spokesperson for his FW de Klerk Foundation, Dave Steward, confirmed his death today (Thursday, November 11), as reported by News24.

It’s understood that de Klerk passed away earlier this morning at his Fresnaye home following a ‘struggle against cancer’. Back in the summer, de Klerk’s foundation announced he had been given a mesothelioma diagnosis in March, a type of cancer which affects lung tissue.

De Klerk became National Party leader in February 1989, and was sworn in as president seven months later.

One year into his leadership, on February 2, 1990, de Klerk announced that, as well as lifting bans on liberation movements, he would be releasing Mandela from prison after 27 years behind bars.

This decision resulted in a lengthy multi-party negotiation process, and ultimately the very first democratic election in 1994, which saw Mandela voted in as the First President of South Africa.

Following the election, de Klerk became the first opposition leader, leading his party from the Government of National Unity in June 1996. As of August 1997, de Klerk retired from active politics.

Alamy

In 1993, de Klerk and Mandela jointly received the Nobel Peace Prize ‘for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa’.

However, de Klerk is often regarded to be a controversial figure among anti-apartheid activists, with his apology for apartheid often criticised as being insufficient.

It’s expected that President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce details of the upcoming state funeral for de Klerk in due course.

De Klerk is survived by his wife Elita, his two children Susan and Jan, and his grandchildren.