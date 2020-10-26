Fyre Fest Founder’s Prison Podcast Lands Him In Solitary Confinement

billy_mcfarland/Instagram/trev4president/Twitter

Disgraced Fyre Festival founder and ‘serial fraudster’ Billy McFarland has landed himself in solitary confinement after recording a podcast in prison.

McFarland, 28, is currently serving a six-year sentence in connection to the various frauds committed in the lead-up to the doomed summer ‘luxury’ event back in 2017, infamous for its cheese sandwiches, soggy mattresses and, generally, chaos.

Last week, it emerged he’d managed to record an entire podcast via 15-minute phone conversations with Jordan Harbinger, titled Dumpster Fyre. However, his involvement has reportedly seen him placed in solitary confinement.

As per Dazed, the podcast was intended to look at the Fyre Festival disaster and ‘start from the beginning and go through every step and just kind of keep it raw’.

In a clip posted to McFarland’s Instagram, Harbinger asks him why he didn’t call off the event as soon as he knew it wasn’t going to plan. At this point, he admits his guilt, saying, ‘I lied to people. I lied to investors, I lied to sponsors.’

As reported by The New York Times, McFarland has been in 23-hour-a-day solitary confinement since last week, shortly after posting a teaser for the podcast. He could remain there for 90 days or more, pending an investigation by the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Billy McFarland Instagram 3 billy_mcfarland/Instagram

McFarland’s lawyer Jason Russo said, ‘We believe the investigation stems from his participation in the podcast and the photographs that were taken and utilised in the trailer, which were all properly taken.’

He added, ‘We don’t believe he’s violated any rule or regulation, and there can’t possibly be anything else. He’s been a model prisoner there.’

Billy McFarland Instagram 2 billy_mcfarland/Instagram

Russo explained that all inmates are permitted to use the phones that McFarland used to record the podcast, with the prison screening all calls. He said ‘they absolutely should have already known’ about the podcast.

With regards to the photos posted to his Instagram ‘managed by Billy’s team’, inmates are also allowed to have disposable cameras that are screened prior to being sent out.

This marks McFarland’s second stint in solitary confinement, following three months last year after he was found in possession of a USB drive. It was at this point he conceived the idea for the podcast, with all proceeds going towards the $26 million he owes in restitution.

Billy McFarland Fyre Festival Netflix

Promising ‘complete transparency’, he said on the first episode, ‘Solitary led to this forced reflection on my mistakes and the people I hurt. The first thing I need to do is take responsibility for all of my actions.’

Dumpster Fyre is available to stream now. McFarland is due to be released from prison on August 30, 2023.