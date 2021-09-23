unilad
Gabby Petito: Arrest Warrant Issued For Brian Laundrie

by : Harrison Williams on : 24 Sep 2021 00:11
A federal arrest warrant has officially been issued for Brian Laundrie.

As the search continues for Brian Laundrie, a federal arrest warrant has been issued in Wyoming in connection to the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito.

The FBI and other agencies have been searching for Laundrie since he refused to cooperate with investigators, with his parents saying he was ‘unavailable to talk’. Now, Laundrie has not been seen since since Tuesday, September 14.

A key factor of this arrest warrant is that it was now issued for his suspected murder of Petito, but it focuses on his actions following her disappearance. This includes allegedly unauthorized use of a debit card after she died.

Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11 after Laundrie returned home from his travels alone, without Petito.

On September 19, a body confirmed to be Petito was discovered in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Shortly after the discovery, the FBI announced that it was treating Petito’s death as a homicide. That said, ‘the cause of death remains pending final autopsy results’.

‘On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,’ the FBI’s Denver shared in a tweet.

Laundrie’s family lawyer Steve Bertolino released a statement:

The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum.

