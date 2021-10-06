Gabby Petito: ‘At Least A Dozen’ Sightings Of Brian Laundrie In One Area, Police Say

bizarredesign/Instagram/Moab Police Department

Police say they have received more than a dozen calls from people who claim to have seen Brian Laundrie in the same area, as the search for the 23-year-old enters its fourth week.

As the FBI continues to seek Laundrie as a person of interest in the investigation into his partner Gabby Petito’s death, several people have come forward to say they believe they’ve spotted him, with one hiker having told police he was ‘99.99%’ sure he was pulled over by Laundrie at the weekend in the Appalachian Trail.

Advert 10

Moab Police Department

Now, a spokesperson for Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that several other reported sightings have been logged in the area of North Carolina that borders Tennessee.

A ‘flurry’ of calls about Laundrie had been made since Thursday, September 30, with police confirming that they’d followed up the tips but ‘to no avail’, NBC reports.

As the case continues to generate huge interest in the United States and abroad, police have been receiving tips from people claiming to have seen Laundrie in a range of locations, from Alabama to Canada. However, more than three weeks on from Laundrie disappearing the FBI has not yet confirmed any sightings.

Advert 10

Gabby Petito/Instagram

There is currently a federal warrant out for Laundrie’s arrest over ‘activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito’, with a Wyoming federal court alleging that he ‘knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorized access devices’ including a debit card and pin numbers belonging to another person’s account.

Petito was found dead in a wild camping area in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on September 19, more than three weeks after she was last seen and one week after her parents filed a missing persons report.

The FBI is continuing to ask anyone with information relating to Petito’s death or Laundrie’s whereabouts to call its dedicated tipline.

Advert 10