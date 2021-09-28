Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie’s Family Calls 911 On Dog The Bounty Hunter
The mother of Brian Laundrie has reportedly called 911 on reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter, after he turned up on the Laundrie family’s doorstep.
Dog – real name Duane Chapman – turned up to the Florida residence on Saturday, September 25, having joined the search for missing Laundrie. However, Laundrie’s parents were apparently uninterested in speaking with him and didn’t answer the door.
Audio has since emerged of a 911 call made by mother Roberta Laundrie after Dog showed up on her doorstep.
Speaking with Fox News, Dog remarked it was a shame the Laundrie family didn’t want to speak with him, claiming he had received over 1,000 tips since joining in the search.
According to Dog, he has high hopes of tracking down the 23-year-old’s whereabouts soon:
We’ve gotten over 1,000 leads… So we’re going through all those leads. I would say within 48 hours, we probably will have a location where we start the tracking at.
He continued:
The police said we were welcome to knock on the door so we did. I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive.
As reported by The Independent, North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor stated that officers treat 911 calls from Laundrie’s family just as they would calls from anybody else.
Taylor said:
We’ve been called to the house numerous times for all sorts of issues. Media, protesters, celebrity searchers.
It’s not something normal. If the family calls and is concerned, we will respond like we would for anyone.
Laundrie was last seen Tuesday, September 14. His family have said he headed out for a hike at Florida’s Carlton Reserve, but never returned home.
Laundrie’s fiancée, 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito, was found dead in a remote part of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park on Sunday, September 19, after she vanished during their cross-country road trip.
Laundrie has been named as a person of interest in the case, and is also wanted on charges of bank fraud. A $30,000 reward is currently being offered for any person who can give tips leading to Laundrie’s arrest.
