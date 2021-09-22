unilad
Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie’s Family Issue Statement Following Confirmation Of YouTuber’s Death

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Sep 2021 08:03
Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie’s Family Issue Statement Following Confirmation Of YouTuber’s Death@bizarre_design_/Instagram

The family of Brian Laundrie have issued a statement after Gabby Petito’s death was confirmed.

Petito, 22, of Long Island, New York, was last seen alive in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 24. She and Laundrie had been embarking on a cross-country road trip together, documenting their journey via YouTube.

Remains found in Teton County, Wyoming on Sunday, September 19, in a remote part of Bridger-Teton National Forest, were later confirmed to be those of Petito, with the coroner initially confirming that the manner of death was homicide.

Laundrie, 23, who has been named as a person of interest in the case, returned alone to his family home in Florida on September 1. On September 14, his parents informed officers that he had gone missing after heading out for a hike at the Carlton Reserve.

His family have since released the following brief statement through their attorney:

May Gabby Rest In Peace.

It’s understood that Petito’s family intend to give a public statement once her body has been returned home to them.

This comes after a post-mortem formally identified the body found in the park as Petito, while the cause of death ‘remains pending final autopsy results’ at the time of writing.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

