Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie’s Neighbour Reveals How He Acted In Days After YouTuber Was Reported Missing

bizarre_design_/Instagram

Brain Laundrie’s neighbour has discussed how the 23-year-old had been acting after Gabby Petito went missing.

Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11 after having not heard from her for 13 days.

Advert 10

The 22-year-old YouTuber had embarked on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, her fiancé, in June, but failed to return home.

Laundrie arrived at his parents’ house on September 1 without Petito, and went on to be named as a person of interest. More than two weeks later, Laundrie was also reported missing.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

Ten days after the Petito family filed a missing report, the 22-year-old was confirmed to be dead yesterday, September 21, after a body was discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, on Sunday, September 19.

Advert 10

Her death has been determined as homicide.

While Petito’s body has now been identified, Laundrie’s whereabouts remain unknown.

In light of ongoing searches to find him, Laundrie’s neighbour, Charlene Guthrie, who lives across the road from the family, has revealed his actions before his disappearance.

Brian Laundrie/Instagram

Advert 10

She told Fox News:

He mowed the lawn. [He] and his mother went for a bicycle ride around the block. I mean, everything was just normal life once he came back. And I just can’t get over the fact that they – it seemed like nothing bothered him. How can you do that?

Laundrie may be a person of interest, but he is yet to be charged with any crimes.

His parents claim not to have seen their son since September 14, but their neighbour urged them to ‘do the right thing’, implying that she doesn’t believe the Laundries are being truthful.

Advert 10

Brain Laundrie/Instagram

She said, ‘I have children, and I know that you do what you can to protect your child, but, you know, that can go so far, and you gotta do the right thing eventually. You have to.’

There’s been a report of someone having seen Laundrie in Alabama in the wake of his disappearance. This hasn’t been confirmed to have definitely been him, however.

A second report surfaced on September 19 after a picture of a man who looked similar to Laundrie was taken not far from his family home.

Advert 10