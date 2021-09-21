Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie’s Sister Reveals Texts And Postcards Sent From Missing YouTuber

@gabspetito/Instagram/Good Morning America

Brian Laundrie’s sister has shared text messages sent to her from Gabby Petito during the cross-country trip preceding her disappearance.

The 22-year-old from Long Island was reported missing 10 days ago, September 11. Laundrie, her fiancé, had returned home alone from their trip, with her last-known location being in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Recently, a body ‘consistent’ with her description was found on the edge of the park.

Advert 10

Laundrie is currently off the grid, having refused to cooperate with authorities conducting the investigation, and last told his parents he was going to hike alone in the the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve wilderness area, near North Port, Florida. He has yet to be found.

Laundrie’s sister Cassie shared one of her last messages with Petito and other postcards from the trip with Good Morning America.

‘Ahh oh my gosh I can’t believe school started already,’ she wrote, presumably referring to Cassie’s children. ‘Haha I saw your post on Instagram! So cute!! Send me the picture of the boys to show Brian!! Lol and I love their backpacks too!! We’re in [Arches National Park in Utah] right now so we don’t have be best WiFi [sic], but we did send you some mail.’

Advert 10

The postcards recount the couple seeing a squirrel in their travels, seeing ‘more stars than I’ve ever seen’, and photos of the scenic locations.

Cassie also released a statement, as per ABC News, which reads, ‘Right now my husband and I would like to express our condolences and prayers to the Petito family. Gabby was a fun and loving influence to ‘the boys’ as she always referred to them. We will cherish all the time spent with her.’

Laundrie’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Officers called off the search in the reserve, saying they’d ‘exhausted all avenues in searching the grounds’.

Advert 10

A post-mortem has been scheduled to determine the identity and cause of death of the body found in Wyoming. The results will be shared by the FBI in due course.