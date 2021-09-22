Gabby Petito: Coroner Determines Manner Of Death
A coroner has determined the manner of death in the case of 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito.
Petito, of Long Island, vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The couple had been documenting their journey via YouTube.
Remains discovered Sunday, September 19 in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest were later confirmed to be those of Petito, who was last seen alive in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 24.
Now Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue has initially determined that the manner of death is homicide, as per a statement from FBI Denver. It’s understood that ‘the cause of death remains pending final autopsy results’.
Michael Schneider, FBI Special Agent in Charge, said:
The FBI’s commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation. The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions.
Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.
Investigators from FBI Denver, the National Park Service, the US Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Ofc, Teton County Search & Rescue, and Jackson Police Department reportedly ‘searched for evidence in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park & Bridger-Teton National Forest’.
In a statement given Tuesday, September 21, North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor described the reserve as being ‘a vast and unforgiving location at times’.
Authorities are reportedly looking for ‘information from anyone who utilised the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of August 27th and August 30th’.
An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).
