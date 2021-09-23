Gabby Petito: Couple Seen In Another ‘Aggressive’ Dispute In Restaurant Hours Before She Vanished

@nomadicstatik/TikTok

Prior to vanishing, Gabby Petito was allegedly seen in another ‘aggressive’ dispute with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

The 22-year-old was reported missing by her family on September 11, after they had not heard from her for 13 days. In the search to find the missing YouTuber, a body was found and has since been confirmed to be that of Petito.

In one of the final times she was seen alive, new eyewitnesses have come forward claiming that they saw Petito involved in an argument between Laundrie and staff at a restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

It follows the news of an alleged incident of domestic violence that took place between the pair while they were in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in late August, after beginning a cross-country trip.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

A couple from New Orleans have since come forward, claiming that they saw another argument take place involving the pair, Fox News reported.

Nina Celie Angelo and Matthew England were in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to attend a wedding, when they allegedly spotted Petito and Laundrie while out for lunch at a Mexican cafe called The Merry Piglets.

On Wednesday, September 22, Angelo told Fox News how the incident had been ‘full-blown’ and that it had left her with ‘chills’. She described how ‘crazy’ the situation now felt, ‘because it wasn’t just like we passed them on the street’.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

Angelo and her boyfriend England had been out for lunch at The Merry Piglets on August 27, attending the cafe between around 1pm and 2pm. While they were at the restaurant, they said that they saw Laundrie arguing with a waitress and in a clearly agitated state, Fox News reported.

After Angelo and England left the restaurant, they also claimed that they spotted Petito’s van, which her and Laundrie were travelling cross-country in, at a campsite in the north of the town, about four-and-a-half hours later.

The Merry Piglets confirmed via Instagram that Petito and Laundrie had indeed been at the restaurant that day.

The restaurant stated:

Yes, we can confirm Gabby and Brian were in Merry Piglets. We have not deleted any comments or messages on social media. The screen shots you see were direct messages to our account and not public. We have already notified the FBI and they are aware. We are letting them do their jobs and we are respecting Gabby’s family and have nothing further to comment.

According to Angelo, she thought that Laundrie may have been arguing with staff members over money, however she admitted she wasn’t able to properly overhear the conversation. Due to Laundrie’s behaviour towards the waiting staff, Angelo said that Petito came inside Merry Piglets to apologise on his behalf. Laundrie’s body language was ‘aggressive’ and Angelo said that he left the restaurant, only to return again, around four different times, Fox News reported.

The restaurant is apparently ‘super busy during summer’, which meant that when questioned by Fox News, the manager said they couldn’t remember the incident.

When Angelo and England realised that the couple they had seen fighting were Petito and Laundrie, Angelo described how the ‘blood left [her] body’. The incident, which hadn’t seemed poignant at first, subsequently took on a new meaning to the pair.

England said how he would ‘bet $10 million’ and was ‘1,000% sure that was him and that was her’. A credit card statement from England also proved that he was at the restaurant on August 27, having spent $60.88.

Angelo noted that while Laundrie was ‘not screaming’ and didn’t appear to be on drugs, all of the staff he was behaving aggressively to were all women.

According to Fox News, August 27 is the last time Petito made contact with her family or friends, before on September 11, after 13 days of no contact, she was reported missing.

On Sunday, September 19, FBI agents announced that remains had been found that were ‘consistent with the description’ of the 22-year-old and it has since been confirmed that the body is that of Petito. A coroner initially determined that the manner of death was homicide, as per a statement from FBI Denver, however it is understood that ‘the cause of death remains pending final autopsy results’.

Laundrie, who arrived at his parents’ house on September 1 without Petito, has also since been reported missing. He is currently a person of interest in the investigation.