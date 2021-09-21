Gabby Petito: Eyewitness Reports Seeing Brian Laundrie Acting ‘Weird’ In Park Where Body Was Found

Nomadic Statik/YouTube

An eyewitness has claimed they saw Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, acting ‘weird’ in the same park where a body was found amid the search for the missing YouTuber.

Jessica Schultz believes she spotted Laundrie as she was driving along a narrow road near a dispersed camping area called Spread Creek, in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, in late August.

Advert 10

Schultz, who works as a graphic designer, recalls being irritated as she got trapped behind a slow-moving van on the road, and when it finally pulled over she drove past and noted that the driver was a ‘generic’ young white man.

@jessica.over.yonder/TikTok

Recalling the scene to the San Francisco Chronicle, Schultz said: ‘I’m pretty sure he got out of the van to like look around or something. There’s definitely nobody in that passenger seat; like he definitely doesn’t have a girl in there.’

The significance of what she saw didn’t sink in until she heard about Petito, who was reported missing on September 11 after going travelling with Laundrie. The couple had been exploring national parks together, and YouTuber Petito was believed to have been heading to Wyoming’s Teton area when she went missing.

Advert 10

Laundrie returned home to Florida alone and has since gone missing. As part of the investigation, police released body camera footage of Petito in which a straw hat was visible from the windshield.

Schultz commented: ‘My friend texted me a picture of the hat on the dashboard and I just lost my sh*t. And that’s when I called the FBI (on Thursday) and said, ‘Guys, look at Spread Creek.’’

Advert 10

After her call on Thursday, Schultz received a call back from the FBI on Sunday; the same day a body was discovered in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area. Schultz had arrived in the area in late August and noted the van seemed like it didn’t belong in the area.

The eyewitness said she saw both the man and the van on August 26, and the van alone on the 27th and possibly the 28th.

Advert 10

Recalling the sighting to the Chronicle, Schultz said: ‘He was just acting weird. You know, when you’re out in the middle of nowhere, your hackles go up when you see something that’s out of the ordinary.’

The FBI agent who spoke to Schultz on Sunday, before the discovery of the body was announced, allegedly told her that she and her friend were ‘the ones that really tipped [them] off to the right place’.

Schultz described feeling ‘triumphant’ at having led the FBI agents ‘in the right direction’, though noted that her reports about what she’d seen were ‘not something you like to be right about.’

As well as speaking to the FBI, Schultz detailed her sighting on TikTok, where her video has racked up millions of views.

Advert 10