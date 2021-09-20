Gabby Petito: Father Pays Emotional Tribute To Daughter As Investigation Continues

gabspetito/Instagram

As the investigation continues into Gabby Petito’s disappearance, her father has paid an emotional tribute to his daughter via Twitter.

Petito was first reported missing on Saturday, September 11, after her parents had not heard from her in 13 days. She was last known to be in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, where she was on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Her father’s tribute follows the news of a body having been discovered in Wyoming. Though it’s not been confirmed to be that of Petito, officials have said the body found is ‘consistent with the description’ of the missing YouTuber.

North Port Police also released a statement via Twitter after a body was found.

They said:

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.

Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, has since taken to Twitter to post a tribute to his daughter. Alongside a photograph of her smiling next to a mural of colourful angel wings, he wrote: ‘#GABBYPETITO she touched the world’.

Gabby’s mother has also spoken since the news came out of a body being found. She told KSL Gabby had wanted to ‘cross the country in the camper van and live the van life and live free. This was her dream’.

Gabby’s family have since asked the media to keep their distance and respect their need for space and privacy, given the news of a body being found.

Richard Benson Stafford, the family’s lawyer, called on the media to ‘have some decorum and sensitivity for Gabby’s family and allow them to grieve’.

Since Gabby’s disappearance, followers of the YouTuber had grown concerned due to apparent abnormalities in her Instagram posts, as well as the news of her fiancé being named as a person of interest in the investigation.

