Gabby Petito: FBI Conducting Search Of ‘Vast’ Reserve Area For Fiancé

@NorthPortPolice/Twitter/@gabspetito/Instagram

The FBI and North Port Police Department have announced they are conducting a search over a ‘vast’ reserve area for Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito, 22, was first reported missing on Saturday, September 11 after her family had not heard from her in 13 days. The disappearance followed a month-long cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

The Youtuber’s last known location was in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park with Laundrie.

Laundrie, 23, was labelled a key person of interest in the case by the police and has previously refused to cooperate with the investigation, as his parents stated their son was ‘unavailable’ to talk.

The Independent reported that Laundrie’s parents had not seen him since Tuesday, September 14. The disappearance of the 23-year-old follows the protests that recently occurred outside of Laundrie’s house in Florida, where people held up signs that read ‘Speak up’ and ‘Where’s Gabby?’

His recent disappearance also follows the release of bodycam footage dating back over a month ago from August 12. In the footage, you can see police officers pulling over Petito and Laundrie following a 911 call reporting an incident of domestic violence between the pair.

In the video, Laundrie tells the officers, ‘It was just a squabble. Sorry it had to get so public.’

The North Port Police Department, along with the FBI and agency partners, has announced on Twitter that they are ‘currently conducting a search of the vast Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie.’

The post adds, ‘His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available.’

Chief Todd Garrison earlier stated, ‘We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us to her whereabouts in the past few weeks.’

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).