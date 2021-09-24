unilad
Gabby Petito: FBI Confirms Reason For Brian Laundrie Arrest Warrant

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Sep 2021 07:32
Gabby Petito: FBI Confirms Reason For Brian Laundrie Arrest WarrantMoab Police Department/Gabby Petito/Instagram

The FBI has confirmed why a warrant has been put out for Brian Laundrie’s arrest.

Laundrie, 23, has not been seen since Tuesday, September 14. His family claim he headed out for a hike at Florida’s Carlton Reserve, but never returned.

His fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in a remote part of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday, September 19, after she vanished during their cross-country road trip. Laundrie, who returned to his family home alone on September 1, has been named as a person of interest in the case.

Gabby Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie (Gabby Petito/Instagram)Gabby Petito/Instagram

As the search continues for Laundrie, who has refused to cooperate with investigators, the FBI has confirmed a warrant has officially been issued for his arrest.

In a statement, Special Agent in charge Michael Schneider, said:

While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms Petito’s homicide.

We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.

Laundrie was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, September 22, after allegedly using a Capital One Bank card as well as another person’s personal identification number to purchase items worth more than $1,000 during the time period of Petito’s disappearance, BBC News reports.

The indictment does not disclose who the owner of the debit card was, or the nature of the various unauthorized withdrawals and charges.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

