Gabby Petito: FBI Return To Brian Laundrie’s Home

The FBI have returned to Brian Laundrie’s home as the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé continues following her death.

With Gabby Petito‘s death officially declared a homicide and her fiancé reported missing, the FBI is ramping up its search for Brian Laundrie.

22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11, after her parents had not heard from her for 13 days. At the time of her disappearance she was travelling cross-country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. She was later found dead on September 19, in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park.

Laundrie returned to his family home alone on September 1, but then went missing on September 14. A federal warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

Authorities have now returned to the Laundrie household in Florida today, September 30, in an effort to assist in the search for the missing man.

FBI agents entered the Laundrie residence carrying a brown paper bag that appeared to be full. Two agents then came out the front door and entered the Laundrie’s camper trailer, which is resting in the home’s driveway. According to livestreamed video, the FBI agents exited the camper van and went back inside the house. It was not yet clear if the agents had taken anything out of the camper van or the home.

A statement released by the Laundrie’s lawyer provided insight into what the FBI agents were looking for:

The FBI is at the Laundrie home today to collect some personal items belonging to Brian that will assist the canines in their search for Brian. There is nothing more to this.

Search efforts have so far been concentrated around Carlton Reserve in North Port, where Laundrie told his parents he was going for a hike on the day of his disappearance, but Chapman thinks he may be at Fort De Soto Park near St Petersburg.

A $30,000 reward is currently being offered for any person who can give tips leading to Laundrie’s arrest.