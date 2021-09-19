Gabby Petito: FBI Search Campsite Believed Used By Missing YouTuber

@gabspetito/Instagram

Dozens of officers from the FBI, the US Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s office and other agencies spent hours searching a campsite they believe was used by Gabby Petito.

Officers embarked on the lengthy search yesterday, September 18, at the campsite on Spread Creek Road, Wyoming.

Petito, 22, was on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, at the time of her disappearance. She was last known to be in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in late August, and was reported missing by her family on September 11.

@gabspetito/Instagram

Laundrie, 23, safely returned to his home in Florida following his girlfriend’s disappearance and went on to be named as a person of interest.

Following this, Laundrie himself has gone missing as of yesterday. His family filed the report and claimed to have not seen him since September 14.

Searches are continuing to be conducted in a bid to find the missing pair, with police taking to the Wyoming-based campsite in a bid to find clues.

Campers who were on the site were told to leave by the time the search began, and the National Park Service has blocked the public and the media from entering the site while it happens, Independent reports.

@gabspetito/Instagram

The FBI said on Twitter:

The #FBIDenver Field Office and its Wyoming Resident Agencies, in coordination with the National Park Service, US Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office & Jackson Police Department, have been conducting ground surveys at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area.

It continued in a separate post, ‘While we cannot comment further as to the specifics of this investigation, we will provide updates and request additional assistance from the public when appropriate to do so.’

FBI Denver has also appealed for information from anyone who was at the site between August 27 – 30 that may have had contact with both Petito and Laundrie.

The campsite will remain closed ‘until the surveys are complete’.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).