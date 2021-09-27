Gabby Petito: FBI Visits Laundrie House For ‘DNA Matching’ Possessions

Fox13/Nomadic Statik/YouTube

Brian Laundrie’s family home has been visited by FBI agents to collect some of his personal belongings for ‘DNA matching’.

Gabby Petito’s body was found on Sunday, September 19, after she was reported missing by her family a week earlier, having been travelling on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Laundrie.

After a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie, who went missing on Tuesday, September 14, two FBI agents have since visited his family home, according to the family’s lawyer.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

Petito’s death was determined to be a homicide, and subsequently the search for Laundrie has intensified, with a large bounty having even been placed on him to aid the search.

Laundrie told his family he was going on a hike on Tuesday, September 14, however, he has still not returned. Police have subsequently been searching the Carlton Reserve wilderness area, near North Port, Florida.

However, Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, has confirmed to the media that the FBI has also visited Laundrie’s family home, The Independent reports.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

According to Bertolino, the visit was routine and was due to the FBI having ‘requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching’.

Bertolino noted that Laundrie’s parents ‘provided the FBI with what they could’, after having previously pictured being ushered into an unmarked van by the FBI, when they came to the house with guns to mark it with crime scene tape, as per The Independent.

Alamy

Petito’s memorial service took place this weekend and saw her father, Joseph, address the attendees in a moving eulogy during which he said he hoped that people would be ‘inspired by Gabby’.

He said:

If there’s a trip that you guys want to take, take it now. Do it now while you’ve got the time.

He also urged that if anyone was in a relationship that they didn’t think was ‘the best thing’ for them, that they should ‘leave it now’.

Petito’s parents have since set up a missing children’s charity called The Gabby Petito Foundation.