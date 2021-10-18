Gabby Petito: Feds Ambush Brain Laundrie Lookalike At Gunpoint On Appalachian Trail

Alamy

A Brian Laundrie lookalike has been ambushed at gunpoint after stopping for a nap out on the Appalachian Trail.

Doppelganger Severin Beckwith and his girlfriend Anna Brettmann had stopped to rest at the Lodge at Fontana Village Resort after lunch.

The couple, from Ithaca, New York, were napping after their lunch when they were awoken by the sound of knocking. It was at this point that officers with riot shields burst into their room, pointing their guns right at Beckwith’s face. They then handcuffed him and helped him dress.

As reported by The New Yorker, a few days earlier, an employee at the at the Fontana Lake marina had noticed Beckwith’s close resemblance to Laundrie, and contacted the police.

Earlier that same day he and Brettmann had gone to the marina to call the shuttle, and he noticed that an employee had responded in a strange manner after he asked to use the phone. A marshal later showed Beckwith a photograph taken of him by the employee.

The similarities between the pair are uncanny uncanny, with officers noticing further details once they got up close. Beckwith told the publication how one marshal had touched the side of his head, remarking that he had, ‘a notch in the upper part of my inner ear just like his’.

Suspicions were further raised due to Beckwith and Brettmann having booked their room useing a credit card connected to a New York ID. Petito was originally from New York which ‘was good enough motive to come in’.

Beckwith recalled how ‘they had a little side-by-side’, explaining ‘it was Brian and then me on the phone calling to get the shuttle’.

However, Beckwith didn’t have Laundrie’s distinctive hand tattoos, and was also able to provide an ID bearing his name. After taking his fingerprints, officers advised Beckwith to shave his beard off, a decision he ‘immediately regretted’, as ‘I have much less of a chin than Laundrie does’.

With his name thankfully cleared, Beckwith was free to go and he and Brettmann were offered a free night’s stay plus breakfast to make up for their ordeal. As per Beckwith, ‘It was a buffet. We took as much as we could’.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).