Gabby Petito: Fiancé Brian Laundrie Is Now Also Missing

@gabspetito/Instagram/Nomadic Statik/YouTube

Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito and a key person of interest in her disappearance, has been reported missing.

Petito, 22, was first reported missing on Saturday, September 11, with her parents saying they hadn’t heard from her for 13 days eventually contacting the police. Her last-known location was in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park with Laundrie, 23, in late August, one month into a cross-country trip.

Advert 10

Amid the search, Laundrie has refused to cooperate with investigators, with his parents saying he’s ‘unavailable to talk’. Now, his family has reported him missing.

His family told North Port police they hadn’t seen him since Tuesday, September 14, The Independent reports. While it’s now a ‘multiple missing person’ case, police say they’re not investigating a crime.

This comes after protesters gathered outside his home this week, chanting ‘Where’s Gabby?’ and holding signs reading ‘Speak Up’. It also follows the release of bodycam footage from August 12, showing officers pulling the pair over after a 911 call reported a domestic incident between the two.

Advert 10

‘It was just a squabble. Sorry it had to get so public,’ Laundrie tells officers in the video. The pair were separated by police in lieu of any charges being filed, with Laundrie sent to a hotel while Petito took the vehicle.

The couple had been planning to travel to Oregon for Halloween, but Petito’s parents lost trace of her in late August. On September 1, Laundrie returned to Florida on his own.

Laundrie’s lawyer Steven Bertolino said his family is hoping for Petito to return home safe and well, but he’d also asked them not to talk to investigators.

Advert 10

While Laundrie is a person of interest in the investigation, which now involves the FBI in a nationwide search, police are still appealing for him to help. ‘We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us to her whereabouts in the past few weeks,’ Chief Todd Garrison recently said.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).