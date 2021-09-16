Gabby Petito Followers Concerned Her ‘Unusual’ Last Instagram Posts ‘Don’t Add Up’

@gabspetito/Instagram

Followers of Gabby Petito’s disappearance have been left concerned after thinking that her last few Instagram posts ‘don’t add up’ and are ‘unusual’.

The 22-year-old from Long Island, who was reported missing by her parents on September 11, had been out of contact with her parents for 13 days before they contacted the police.

She was last known to be in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in late August, travelling on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, identified as Brian Laundrie.

However, followers of her disappearance have since spoken up out of concern for the woman, after spotting inconsistencies in her Instagram posts.

@gabspetito/Instagram

Followers have pointed out that, unlike most of her typical posts, Petito’s last two posts did not feature a location tag, with some suggesting this was out of the ordinary compared to her typical posting style, The Independent reports.

One person commented: ‘This post doesn’t add up. They were traveling across the country visiting state parks then all of a sudden a post where they are back in civilization with a generic description. This was not posted by Gabby.’

Another said: ‘I’m not a detective or anything but this post was not her… she has only ever capitalized the first word in every other post she’s ever posted. if you look at her “fiancé’s” posts, he tends to capitalize words, esp. when they’re names i.e “Halloween”. She doesn’t capitalize any second word or names in any other single post. he posted this in attempt to create a timeline…’

Petito and her fiancé had also been documenting their trip on YouTube.

Furthermore, Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, reported that the last message she received from her daughter on August 30, saying, ‘No service in Yosemite’, had felt irregular in some way.

Schmidt even commented that she wasn’t sure the message had, in fact, been sent by Petito. ‘I don’t know if it was technically her or not, because it was just a text. I didn’t verbally speak to her,’ she said.

On Wednesday, September 15, North Port police confirmed that Laundrie was now a person of interest in the case. It was also reported that an incident of domestic violence allegedly occurred between the pair.

Chief Todd Garrison stated:

We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us to her whereabouts in the past few weeks.

He concluded that Laundrie had not been aiding the investigation, but that despite his silence, he believed ‘answers will eventually come out’.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).