Gabby Petito: Fox News Commentator Faces Backlash After ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Missing YouTuber

A Fox News commentator has come under fire after making what have been described as ‘insensitive’ comments regarding the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

Raymond Arroyo appeared on the news show during a recent live segment in which the presenters discussed Petito, who was reported missing on September 11 after going travelling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie, 23, returned home to Florida on September 1 without Petito, who was last seen on August 24. On Sunday, a body was discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming.

Petito’s followers were quick to express their concern over the 22-year-old’s disappearance and the case has received worldwide attention as the investigation continues, however, Arroyo told Fox News he believes Petito’s story is ‘a huge distraction’ from other issues.

In footage of his appearance shared on TikTok, Arroyo says: ‘With all that’s happening in the world, what’s happening in our southern border and abroad and at home, I think this entire story is a huge distraction. Forgive me.’

Arroyo described Petito’s case as a ‘lifetime movie’ and an ‘ongoing mini-series for America’, adding: ‘I think it’s basically a local story, it’s a missing person, God bless her and this family, I hope they get to the bottom of it but I do worry we’re spending way too much time on this case’.

The commentator has been blasted by social media users for the comments, with a TikToker who goes by the handle @more_smores writing: ‘How insensitive????’

Other TikTok users shared similar opinions, with one writing: ‘He wouldn’t be saying that if it was his daughter missing!’

Over on Twitter, one person wrote: ‘Raymond Arroyo I am so sorry you are being distracted by the missing of a young woman who might not come back alive. I hope the families fear and dread does not bother you too much. All other news is being reported constantly. Gabby Petito is important also.’

Some viewers responded to point out that there are thousands of other missing persons cases, suggesting Arroyo may be right in not wanting to focus on Petito’s alone, though others have argued he appears to be against covering missing persons cases in general.

One person wrote: ‘He never said anything about other missing people. He doesn’t want to cover missing people stories. That is why he is being insensitive.’

Police are now searching for Petito’s fiancé, Laundrie, after he told his family he was going for a hike and disappeared.