Gabby Petito: Investigators Discover Body In Search For Missing YouTuber

@gabspetito/Instagram

A body found in Wyoming is believed to be that of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito, US officials have announced.

FBI agents said the remains are ‘consistent with the description’ of the missing YouTuber, although formal identification hasn’t taken place yet.

Advert 10

The news comes after dozens of officers from the FBI, the US Forest Service and Teton County Sheriff’s office began searching a campsite on Spread Creek Road, Wyoming, over the weekend.

‘Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery,’ FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones said, as per Sky News.

Jones also urged people to respect the privacy of Petito’s family at this difficult time. ‘As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect the privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.’

Advert 10

Petito, 22, was reported missing by her family on September 11, amid a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23. Her last known location is believed to be Grand Teton National Park.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

According to police, Laundrie – who was named a person of interest in the case – drove the couple’s van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, alone on September 1 and had refused to cooperate with investigators, with his parents stating he was ‘unavailable to talk’. He was later reported missing, having last been seen by his family on Tuesday, September 14.

The case has attracted widespread attention, especially due to the fact the couple were documenting their travels on social media.

Advert 10

Investigators are said to still be seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Laundrie around the park’s campsites.