Gabby Petito: Lawyer Cancels Press Conference As Brian Laundrie Sighting Reported

@gabspetito/Instagram/@bizarre_design_

Brian Laundrie’s lawyer has cancelled a press conference after a sighting of him was reported in Alabama.

After police were criticised for failing to monitor Gabby Petito’s partner’s whereabouts, they have now been tipped off to an alleged sighting of Laundrie near Mobile, Alabama.

The sighting follows the news of a body being found in Wyoming, which is believed to be that of the missing 22-year-old YouTuber.

Earlier today, the FBI issued a search warrant of Laundrie’s house, who is considered to be a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

A body has also been found near Mobile, however, according to The Independent, it is not thought to be related to the search for Laundrie.

Petito, from Long Island, had been out of contact with her parents for 13 days prior to her being reported missing to the authorities on September 11.

She was last known to be in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in late August, a month into a cross-country trip with her fiancé.

However, officials announced on September 19, that they had found a body that was ‘consistent with the description‘ of the missing YouTuber in Wyoming Grand Teton National Park. An autopsy of the body is due to take place today, Tuesday, September 21, The Independent reported.

The couple had been spotted travelling in their van on August 25 at the site by a couple. This sighting aided police in narrowing down the search area.

However, Laundrie left his home in Florida and has been missing since Tuesday, September 14, leaving police feeling like they had ‘exhausted all avenues’ in the search to find him.

Laundrie had refused to cooperate with the investigation prior to his own disappearance and his parents had said that their son was ‘unavailable to talk‘.

The police have also come under scrutiny for their handling of an alleged domestic violence dispute that took place between the pair while they were travelling. A witness of the alleged incident even claimed that he ‘feared the worst‘ after seeing the couple argue, while in their van.

Laundrie, 23, still remains a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation.

Alongside the alleged sighting of Laundrie in Alabama, police are also investigating a picture of a man who looks a ‘heck of a lot‘ like the 23-year-old, walking down the street only a few blocks away from his house.

Police have released a 911 call from a witness who supposedly saw Laundrie ‘slapping’ and ‘hitting’ Petito to aid their search for the missing man.

Laundrie’s parents have since been removed from their home and it has been declared a ‘crime scene‘ as the hunt for Laundrie continues.