Gabby Petito Memorial In Front Of Brian Laundrie’s House Has Been Torn Down

Nomadic Statik/YouTube/Alamy

A memorial for Gabby Petito that had been set up outside of Brian Laundrie’s family home has now been torn down.

22-year-old vlogger Petito, was reported missing on September 11 after her parents hadn’t heard from her for 13 days. She and Laundrie, who were engaged to be married, had been embarking on a cross-country road trip together, documenting their journey via social media.

On September 1, 23-year-old Laundrie returned without Petito to his family home in North Port, Florida, where the couple had been living together prior to their trip. Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming on September 19, five days after Laundrie’s family reported that he too had gone missing.

Handout

Following a lengthy search, Laundrie’s skeletonised remains were eventually discovered on October 20 in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, and were identified using Laundrie’s dental records.

Just over a week on, and the North Port Police Department has confirmed that a memorial for Petito set up in front of the Laundrie’s home has now been taken down.

Joshua Taylor, North Port Police Department’s public information officer, confirmed that the memorial was torn down on the evening of Wednesday, October 27, ahead of expected bad weather conditions.

Speaking with CNN, Taylor said:

Ahead of severe weather, the City of North Port has received several complaints about signs located on (redacted) Avenue. Per City Sign Code and storm water code, these signs are in violation and are not allowed in the road right-of-way.

The Laundrie family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, also confirmed the memorial had been removed, stating that it was his ‘understanding that North Port Code Enforcement removed all items from the front lawn on their own accord’.

Petito’s case has received global attention, with many people sending floral tributes in her memory to the Laundries’ home. This led to a small memorial forming just outside the front yard, decorated with a number of sunflowers, messages, crucifixes and American flags.

The tribute, which one Twitter user claims has now been thrown ‘into the back of pick up truck with trash in it’, all centred around a photograph of Petito herself, smiling beneath a sign that read, ‘Remember me?’

The display has also attracted a number of messages directed at the Laundrie family themselves, who many have criticised for not cooperating with police during the search for Petito.

One sign read ‘the Laundrie House – loads of lies!’, while another referred to the family as ‘the Dirty Laundries’.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).