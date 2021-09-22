Gabby Petito: Memorial Set Up At Location Of Petito’s Final Instagram Post
A memorial has been set up for Gabby Petito at the location of her final Instagram post.
Petito, 22, took her last Instagram photos outside The Monarch, a creative events, retail and restaurant space in Ogden, Utah.
The post, captioned ‘Happy Halloween’, was uploaded on August 25, and shows Petito posing in front of a colourful butterfly mural. In one of the pictures, she can be seen holding a small knitted pumpkin.
Now, a memorial has been set up outside The Monarch in tribute to Petito, with organiser Jack McMahon writing that while Petito wasn’t from Utah herself, she was a ‘human being who saw the beauty of Utah/Ogden from all the way in Florida’.
In a Facebook post about the memorial, McMahon continued:
The bigger picture here is that this tragedy isn’t rare. It happens all the time, and not everyone is fortunate enough to get this much exposure.
As much love as Gabby deserves, every person who is treated badly, whether near us or far, deserves our love/respect too.
Let’s commemorate Gabby for the beautiful soul she was, but let’s walk away from this with more awareness of similar cases in the future. Grassroots efforts like this can make a huge difference.
McMahon said that they planned to hold the memorial for the next few days, and that all non-perishable items would be sent to Petito’s family.
Authorities are reportedly looking for ‘information from anyone who utilised the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of August 27th and August 30th’.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Gabby Petito, Instagram, no-article-matching, Now, Utah