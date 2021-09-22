Gabby Petito: Memorial Set Up At Location Of Petito’s Final Instagram Post

The bigger picture here is that this tragedy isn’t rare. It happens all the time, and not everyone is fortunate enough to get this much exposure.

As much love as Gabby deserves, every person who is treated badly, whether near us or far, deserves our love/respect too.

Let’s commemorate Gabby for the beautiful soul she was, but let’s walk away from this with more awareness of similar cases in the future. Grassroots efforts like this can make a huge difference.