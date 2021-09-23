Gabby Petito: Neighbours Recall Laundrie Family Leaving ‘On Trip’ In New Camper After She Disappeared

@gabspetito/nstagram/Fox News

Neighbours of Brian Laundrie’s parents claim the family apparently went on a trip in a new camper about a week after Laundrie returned home from his travels with Gabby Petito.

Petito and Laundrie had embarked on a cross-country trip beginning in June. Laundrie arrived back at his parents’ house on September 1 without Petito, and days later she was declared missing.

Advert 10

Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance; the 22-year-old was reported missing by her family on September 11, after they had not heard from her in 13 days. His house was declared a crime scene and his parents were removed from the premises as the search for Petito continued.

Laundrie has since been reported missing. His family posted a statement upon hearing the confirmation of Petito’s death. However, neighbours of the family have since come forward claiming that prior to Laundrie’s disappearance, the family went on a trip in a new camper van, just a week after Laundrie returned.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

William and Charlene Guthrie told Fox News they saw the Laundrie family had bought a new camper attachment for their pickup truck. They recalled seeing them packing it up, which they presumed to be for a trip away.

Advert 10

William Guthrie said:

I was doing some work in the front yard and I noticed they got a new camper for the back of the pickup, I didn’t think anything unusual. I saw them loading it up, so I assume they were preparing for a camping trip with their new camper.

Guthrie’s wife Charlene confirmed the Laundrie family were ‘gone for the weekend’.

The neighbours said they made authorities aware of their sighting of the Laundries appearing to have gone on a trip.

Advert 10

Gabby Petito/Instagram

Charlene Guthrie also commented on how Laundrie seemed in the days after his partner was first reported missing. She told Fox News ‘everything was just normal life’ once Laundrie returned to his family home. She said it was as if ‘nothing bothered him’.

A body has since been found in the search for the missing woman in Grand Teton National Park, which has been confirmed to be Petito. According to FBI Denver, it is understood that the ’cause of death remains pending final autopsy results’.