Gabby Petito: People Think They Know Exactly Where Brian Laundrie Is Hiding

Internet sleuths have a conspiracy theory that they know exactly where Brian Laundrie is hiding.

On September 17, Laundrie was reported missing by his parents Roberta and Chris, after he left the house ‘three’ days prior without his phone or wallet.

Laundrie had previously returned home alone, after having been on a cross-country trip with his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Petito was first reported missing on September 11 and her body was found shortly after Laundrie’s own disappearance.

However, internet users have since revealed a theory that Laundrie is, in fact, hiding extremely close to home, with a user taking to TikTok to share his suspicions.

The video features drone footage above the Laundrie’s garden of what appears to be Laundrie’s parents tending to a flowerbed.

The TikToker, Charlie Novasite (@charlienovasite), analyses the original video by The DC Project (@thedcproject), slowing and reversing it, to draw attention to Roberta’s hand as it goes towards the flowerbed. He notes the supposed movement of something being pushed up from below the soil.

While Novasite states that ‘there is something strange going on here’, he also admits that he ‘could be wrong’, but it’s ‘very interesting nonetheless’.

Other users were quick to take to the comments to add to the theory, suggesting Laundrie could be hiding in a bunker of some sort, below the flower bed. Others dismissed the theory, commenting that it was just a weed and that the FBI had already searched the premises.

There is currently a warrant out for Laundrie’s arrest and he is also facing charges for ‘use of unauthorised devices’.

Laundrie’s father, Chris, has since entered the search to try and locate his son, joining a team in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida.