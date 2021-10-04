Gabby Petito: Police Accused Of ‘Cover Up’ Over Body Cam Footage

Moab Police Department/Gabby Petito/Instagram

A former Utah Grand County prosecutor has accused police in the state of ‘withholding’ footage taken when responding to a domestic violence call concerning Gabby Petito and her partner Brian Laundrie.

Police in Moab, Utah, pulled the couple over around two weeks before Petito was last seen, after multiple callers said they’d witnessed the YouTuber being hit and chased by Laundrie.

Footage taken by the bodycam of one officer was released by Moab Police Department on September 16 as the search for Petito was ongoing, however former attorney Happy Morgan has claimed that the department had orchestrated a ‘cover-up’ by failing to release footage filmed by a second officer that casts the incident in a different light.

Moab Police Department

Whereas in the initial footage officers hear that Petito was the aggressor during the incident, a second nearly hour-long video, which was eventually released on September 30 following a complaint by Morgan, sees Petito acknowledge that she was hit and grabbed by Laundrie, who left a scratch mark on her face.

During a council meeting last week, Morgan raised the existence of the second bodycam footage in front of Moab Police Department’s Acting Police Chief Braydon Palmer, saying, ‘Every news agency in the United States has requested it and they have not been turned over. It became obvious to me watching the news that information had been withheld from the media.’

Moab Police Department

In a letter written the next day, Morgan again accused the officers of a ‘cover-up’, urging them to ‘come clean’ before the delay ‘blows up in your face’.

‘If it was withheld, you need to provide it and apologise. If it doesn’t exist then the sooner you own up to that, the better,’ he wrote, per The Independent.

Following the discovery of Petito’s body in Wyoming last month, Moab Police Department Chief Bret Edge took a leave of absence amid accusations that his officers failed to properly respond to signs of domestic violence.

The FBI is continuing to search for Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the investigation into Petito’s death, after he disappeared almost three weeks ago.