Gabby Petito: Police Declare Brian Laundrie’s Home Crime Scene And Remove His Parents

@gabspetito/Instagram/10tampabay.com

Police have declared Brian Laundrie’s home a ‘crime scene’ following a search of the property, and have removed his parents from the premises.

Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11 after they hadn’t heard from her in 13 days. Following a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, Petito’s last-known location was in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Five vehicles arrived at the Laundrie home earlier today at 9.45am where protesters previously gathered chanting, ‘Where’s Gabbie?’ and ‘Speak Up’, following the YouTuber’s disappearance.

After cordoning off the surrounding area, FBI agents arrived on the scene. According to The Independent, officers could be heard saying ‘search warrant’ and ‘you’re in a crime scene’.

Christopher, Laundrie’s father, could also be seen being escorted from the house by FBI agents, the news outlet reports.

While police officers conducted the search of the property, Christoper and his wife Roberta were held in a parked police van in the driveway of the property.

The FBI issued a statement via Twitter that said it was ‘executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation’.

The statement continued, ‘No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation.’

The North Port Police has also issued a statement that read, ‘Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.’

Joseph Petito, Gabby’s father, has since taken to Twitter to post an emotional tribute to his deceased daughter. Alongside a photograph of her smiling next to a mural of colourful angel wings, he wrote, ‘#GABBYPETITO she touched the world’.

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor stated, ‘At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there.’

‘Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie,’ Taylor concluded.