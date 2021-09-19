unilad
Gabby Petito: Police Investigating Picture Of Man Who ‘Looks Like Brian Laundrie’

by : Hannah Smith on : 19 Sep 2021 15:40
Gabby Petito: Police Investigating Picture Of Man Who 'Looks Like Brian Laundrie'@bizarre_design_/Instagram

Police investigating the disappearance of Gabby Petito say they’re looking into a picture of a man who looks a ‘heck of a lot’ like her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in Petito‘s case, was reported missing himself on Tuesday after refusing to speak to police about his girlfriend’s disappearance.

Now, officers in North Port, Florida, where Laundrie and his family live, say they’re looking into a picture taken on Friday which purportedly shows a man who bears a strong resemblance to him walking down the street only a few blocks away from his house.

Photo taken just two blocks from Laundrie's house (Zach Randazzo)Zach Randazzo

The image, which was taken by an 18-year-old passerby just hours before police arrived at the house to investigate Laundrie’s apparent disappearance, shows a bald man wearing a brown t-shirt, sweatpants and sunglasses walking down the street while listening to headphones.

A spokesperson for North Port Police Department confirmed to the New York Post that they were aware of the photo, and that while they could not confirm its veracity, it ‘sure as heck looks like him.’

However, spokesperson Josh Taylor also added that the image appears to show tattoos on the man’s left arm, which Laundrie is not understood to have.

Officers searching for Petito have stressed that while Laundrie is a person of interest, he is not a formal ‘suspect’ and has not been accused of any crime.

Gabby Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie (Gabby Petito/Instagram)Gabby Petito/Instagram

But that did not stop several fans of Petito from gathering at Laundrie’s house on Friday to demand he reveal her whereabouts, after the YouTuber’s family accused Laundrie and his parents of refusing to tell the police what they know.

In a statement issued on Friday, Petito’s parents said they believed that Laundrie had gone into hiding, with their attorney telling reporters ‘all of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.’

