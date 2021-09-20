Gabby Petito: Police Release 911 Call From Witness Who Saw Brian Laundrie ‘Slapping’ And ‘Hitting’ Girlfriend
Brian Laundrie was allegedly seen ‘hitting’ and ‘slapping’ his girlfriend Gabby Petito just days before she went missing.
As authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in order to uncover answers about the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, new reports have surfaced regarding what took place in the days before she went missing.
According to audio from a 911 caller, Laundrie was allegedly seen in the middle of a physical altercation with Gabby in the town of Moab, Utah.
Last week, reports surfaced of an alleged domestic disturbance relating to Laundrie and Petito. On August 12, two Moab police officers named Daniel Robbins and Eric Pratt, responded to a possible domestic violence incident involving Petito and Laundrie that occurred close to the Arches National Park.
Despite the heated argument, Robbins reported that he did not believe the incident ‘escalated to the level of a domestic assault’.
Now audio from a witness who called 911 to report the incident has been made public.
Fox News obtained audio from the eye witness who says Laundrie was being aggressive with Petito and allegedly hit her.
‘I’m right on the corner of Main St by Moonflower… I’d like to report a domestic dispute,’ the caller can be heard saying to a 911 dispatcher.
‘The gentleman was slapping the girl… they ran up and down the sidewalk, and he proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and then they drove off.’
According to Officer Robbins, the couple were having a ‘mental health crisis’ and it seemed as though both Laundrie and Petito were suffering from mental illness. The police reported that allegedly both had not been taking medication at the time.
The altercation resulted in Robbins suggesting that the couple separate for the night. ‘I instructed both Brian and Gabrielle to take advantage of this time apart to relax their emotions and regain control of their anxiety,’ Robbins said in his report. ‘I also asked them to avoid contacting each other until the net morning if at all possible.’
Laundrie spent the night in a hotel while Petito spent the night in the van.
Now, over one month since that altercation took place, the FBI Denver Field Office and its Wyoming Agencies announced they have uncovered human remains consistent with the description of Gabby Petito.
The homie of Brian Laundrie and his parents has been raided by the FBI and authorities are searching for Brian Laundrie, as he is a person of interest and has not been seen since September 14.
