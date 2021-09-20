Gabby Petito: Police Release 911 Call From Witness Who Saw Brian Laundrie ‘Slapping’ And ‘Hitting’ Girlfriend

Laundrie spent the night in a hotel while Petito spent the night in the van.

Now, over one month since that altercation took place, the FBI Denver Field Office and its Wyoming Agencies announced they have uncovered human remains consistent with the description of Gabby Petito.

The homie of Brian Laundrie and his parents has been raided by the FBI and authorities are searching for Brian Laundrie, as he is a person of interest and has not been seen since September 14.