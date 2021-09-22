unilad
Gabby Petito: Police Reveal Witness Statement From Man Who Saw Couple’s Violent Dispute

by : Hannah Smith on : 22 Sep 2021 08:43
Gabby Petito: Police Reveal Witness Statement From Man Who Saw Couple's Violent Dispute@gabspetito/Instagram/Moab City Police Department

Police investigating the death of Gabby Petito have released a statement given by a witness who saw her and her partner fighting, roughly two weeks before she was last seen.

In the written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, said he witnessed a domestic dispute between the couple in Moab, Utah on August 12.

Gabby Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie (Gabby Petito/Instagram)Gabby Petito/Instagram

The witness told officers:

I observed a man and woman appear to have some sort of a dispute. They were talking aggressively at each other and something seemed off. At one point they were sort of fighting over a phone, I think the male took the female’s phone. It appeared that he didn’t want her in the white van. He got into the driver’s seat and she followed him. At one point she was punching him in the arm and/or face and trying to get into the van.

He went on to claim that the couple eventually got back into the car, and that he heard Petito ask Laundrie, ‘Why do you have to be so mean?’

‘I wasn’t sure how serious this was – it was hard to tell if it was sort of play fighting, but from my point of view something definitely didn’t seem right,’ the witness said.

Witness statement filed in Moab, Utah (Moab City Police Department)Moab City Police Department

The publication of the statement comes days after police released audio of a 911 call apparently related to the same incident, in which the caller tells officers he’d seen Laundrie ‘slapping’ Petito and chasing her ‘up and down the sidewalk’.

Police eventually tracked down the couple’s van and spoke to Laundrie and Petito, reportedly separating them for the night after they acknowledged the dispute.

The FBI is asking anyone with information concerning Petito and Laundrie’s movement to call its tipline.

