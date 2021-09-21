Gabby Petito: Post Mortem Due On Body Discovered To Determine Identity

@gabspetito/Instagram/WFLA News Channel 8/YouTube

A post-mortem has been scheduled to determine whether the body discovered in Wyoming is Gabby Petito.

The 22-year-old was first reported missing on September 11, with her last-known location being in Grand Teton National Park with fiancé Brian Laundrie.

The forest is on the edge of the national park, with the body found less than 1,000ft from a location where travel bloggers filmed a white van parked on the dirt road near Spread Creek on August 27, Sky News reports. The couple were travelling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van prior to her disappearance.

Dr. Brent Blue, the coroner for Teton County, told the New York Post that ‘no preliminary findings or positive identification have yet been made on the remains’, with any further information due to be released by the FBI. It’s hoped the autopsy will identify the remains and establish a cause of death.

Petito’s father Joseph has since posted a photo of his daughter on social media with a broken heart emoji, writing, ‘She touched the world.’

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones earlier asked people to give Petito’s family some space. ‘As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect the privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter,’ he said.

Laundrie returned home alone from the cross-country trip with Petito, and refused to cooperate with authorities investigating her disappearance. His parents told FBI agents he was last seen last week, when he said he was going to hike alone in the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve wilderness area, near North Port, Florida.

Local police called off their search in the reserve yesterday, September 20, after ‘exhausting all avenues’ to find Laundrie. Investigators also thoroughly searched his home, and his family said they were ‘frustrated’ by the recent developments.