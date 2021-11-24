Gabby Petito: Prosecutors Considering Charging ‘Additional Individuals’ Following Brian Laundrie Autopsy Results

@gabspetito/Instagram

Prosecutors are now considering whether to charge ‘additional individuals’ in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito.

The development comes shortly after a medical examiner determined that Brian Laundrie – previously the sole person of interest in Petito’s case – had died by suicide.

Advert 10

In a statement issued yesterday (Tuesday, November 23), the Petito family’s lawyer, Richard Stafford, confirmed that both ‘the Schmidt and Petito family has been aware of the circumstances surrounding the suicide of the sole suspect in Gabby’s murder’.

Handout

Stafford continued:

The family was asked to not comment and let the FBI continue their investigation and allow the United States Attorney’s Office make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged.

Advert 10

Laundrie, 23, was the sole person of interest in the disappearance and killing of Petito, with a warrant for his arrest having been issued regarding a charge on her debit card. He was never charged with killing Petito, whose body was discovered in Wyoming back in September.

Laundrie’s skeletal remains were discovered last month in the Carlton Nature Reserve close to his family home in North Port, Florida.

Moab State Police

In a statement given to ABC News yesterday, the Laundrie family’s attorney Steve Bertolini confirmed that Laundrie’s parents have now been informed of the cause of death:

Advert 10

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.

The investigation reportedly involved a consultation with a forensic anthropologist, a process that included skeletal reconstruction.

Chief Todd Garrison of the North Port Police Department has given the following statement:

We are thankful that another step in finalising this case has been taken. While this entire situation evokes nothing but sadness, we’re hopeful that all the work which went into the chaotic search for answers will help heal those impacted.

Advert 10

Last month, Bertolino advised that Laundrie’s remains would be cremated and that a funeral service would not be held.